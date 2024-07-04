Now slot for Soap v Bridge…

This weekend’s fixture between Crosfields and Ince Rose Bridge in the First Division of the National Conference League has been brought forward from Saturday to Friday, at the initial request of Ince.

The match will kick off at 7.30pm.

The full revised programme is:

Friday 5 July 2024

DIVISION ONE

Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge

Saturday 6 July 2024

PREMIER DIVISION

Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Hunslet ARLFC v Rochdale Mayfield

Kells v York Acorn

Lock Lane v West Hull

Siddal v West Bowling

Wath Brow Hornets v Heworth

DIVISION ONE

Hull Dockers v Waterhead Warriors

Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders

Skirlaugh v Stanningley

Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons

Woolston Rovers v Clock Face Miners

DIVISION TWO

Barrow Island v Shaw Cross Sharks

Ellenborough Rangers v Oldham St Annes

Normanton Knights v Pilkington Recs

Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Celtic

Thornhill Trojans v Millom

Wigan St Judes v Myton Warriors

DIVISION THREE

Bentley v Beverley

Distington v Seaton Rangers

Featherstone Lions v Milford

Hensingham v East Leeds

Leigh East v Drighlington