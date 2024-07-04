This weekend’s fixture between Crosfields and Ince Rose Bridge in the First Division of the National Conference League has been brought forward from Saturday to Friday, at the initial request of Ince.
The match will kick off at 7.30pm.
The full revised programme is:
Friday 5 July 2024
DIVISION ONE
Crosfields v Ince Rose Bridge
Saturday 6 July 2024
PREMIER DIVISION
Egremont Rangers v Thatto Heath Crusaders
Hunslet ARLFC v Rochdale Mayfield
Kells v York Acorn
Lock Lane v West Hull
Siddal v West Bowling
Wath Brow Hornets v Heworth
DIVISION ONE
Hull Dockers v Waterhead Warriors
Leigh Miners Rangers v Oulton Raiders
Skirlaugh v Stanningley
Wigan St Patricks v Dewsbury Moor Maroons
Woolston Rovers v Clock Face Miners
DIVISION TWO
Barrow Island v Shaw Cross Sharks
Ellenborough Rangers v Oldham St Annes
Normanton Knights v Pilkington Recs
Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Celtic
Thornhill Trojans v Millom
Wigan St Judes v Myton Warriors
DIVISION THREE
Bentley v Beverley
Distington v Seaton Rangers
Featherstone Lions v Milford
Hensingham v East Leeds
Leigh East v Drighlington
Now slot for Soap v Bridge…
