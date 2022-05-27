Castleford Tigers secure hot prospect to contract extension

Castleford Tigers hooker Cain Robb has signed a two-year contract extension to remain at the Super League club until the end of 2024.

The 19-year-old has come through the Tigers’ Academy ranks, making his debut against Salford Red Devils in one of two appearances last season.

This year Robb has played three further games at first-team level while featuring for the Reserves, and is currently on a loan spell at Championship side Whitehaven.

“I’m very pleased that Cain will be staying with us at Castleford for another two years,” head coach Lee Radford said of the former West Hull amateur.

“He has some real work to do physically for us to see the best out of him and hopefully we can watch him progress over the next couple of seasons in that area.

“He has good enthusiasm and plays with good energy as we have seen in the games he has played for us this year.”