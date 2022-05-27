Jack Welsby signs new contract at St Helens

St Helens fullback Jack Welsby has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until the end of 2025.

The 21-year-old was already contracted until the end of the 2024 after a stellar rise to become of Saints’ key players this season.

But Welsby has now signed a three-year deal on fresh terms which will tie him down to the Super League champions even longer.

The scorer of the match-winning try in the 202 Grand Final has worn the number one shirt this season and played every match bar one so far.

“Jack’s signature is an outstanding signing for the club,” said Saints head coach Kristian Woolf.

“Over the last couple of years, he has progressed from being a talented young player, into a bloke who is one of the first picked in our team every week.

“He is a leader in the group and will only continue to improve in his on-field performances and his influence as a leader.

“He has already had a massive impact on the competition and on our team in particular. This new deal is a great opportunity for him to continue his development and continue to develop that path of becoming one of the best players in Super League.”