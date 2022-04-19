Castleford Tigers secure Jason Qareqare to new contract

Castleford Tigers have tied teenager Jason Qareqare to a two-year contract extension with the club.

The Fijian-born outside back memorably scored in the first minute of his debut against Hull FC last season, one of three Super League appearances.

Qareqare, who joined Castleford at the age of 15, was due to be out of contract at the end of this year but has now committed to the club until the end of the 2024 season.

“I am really pleased for both Jason and the Tigers that he has extended to stay with us at the club,” said Tigers head coach Lee Radford.

“With his athleticism and age, I think there is real scope to develop Jason as a player, and we are very excited to develop him on his journey to see him achieve his full potential.”