League Express Mailbag : Monday 18th April

CONSISTENCY, PLEASE!

I have never written any previous letters concerning the game of Rugby League, but after watching the Good Friday game (St Helens v Wigan) as a neutral Huddersfield Giants fan, I feel obliged to offer my comments concerning the current state of officialdom within our great game.

Today between referee Liam Moore, video-referee Chris Kendall and the various touch judges, there were several truly mystifying decisions. The video referee’s decisions concerning what is (Batchelor) and what is not (Hurrell) a try were of an embarrassing nature. In my opinion, Hurrell’s should have been allowed due to downward pressure applied on the ball and Batchelor’s disallowed due to a lack of downward pressure. The officials saw it differently.

The crusher tackle on Jon Bennison by Sam Powell was a potential life changer. So what did Liam Moore offer as a deterrent? A yellow card!

Powell should have been given an instant dismissal and now be looking forward to a lengthy ban from the game.

A few weeks earlier, this same referee had deemed a red card to be the only option available when red carding Will Pryce in the Hull v Huddersfield Giants game, admittedly for a truly horrendous tackle. Pryce is serving his penance, but the same cannot be said of Powell, that is unless the disciplinary committee bring some sense to the proceedings.

I understand that without officials we would not have a game. I also have sympathy with the fact that refereeing is a very difficult occupation due to the speed of today’s game. But, with the addition of technology, this should be surely easier than in the halcyon days of the legendary Billy Thompson and Fred Lindop. Surely, we can offer something better than what is being currently served up by today’s officials.

When I look at today’s officials – Moore, Kendall, Child, Hicks and Thaler – I am not filled with any confidence. Televised games appear to be their moment in the sun. As an aside, why is Thaler deemed to be good enough to operate as the video-referee at various games, but we have not seen him on the field of play for what seems like weeks? Is he injured?

Also, why is there a need for referees to continually shout the various rules of the game to the players, and on first-name basis. The players know the rules and wear numbers on their shirts, so if they break them then the referee should use the whistle and shout their number. I am sure the players will understand.

I believe Mr Ganson is the person who is currently responsible for refereeing standards within our game. If so, I believe the time has come for him to “fall on his sword” and give an opportunity to somebody else.

All I ask for is consistency. And please don’t mention the subject of forward passes!

Stephen Kenny, Huddersfield

A REFEREE’S INFLUENCE

Well, where do I start with this so-called top referee?

Like a lot of people who have watched this great game, I am in dismay about the standard of officiating at present. I saw Chris Kendall’s display when Wakefield played Leeds a few weeks ago and he was instrumental in them winning the game by getting them on the front foot and rolling.

In the Wakefield game v Castleford once again, his display of referring was nothing short of appalling – one-sided and seemingly almost intent on making sure Castleford would win the match. He allowed them to slow the ruck down and lie on in tackles. If Wakefield lost the ball it was a knock-on, whereas, if Castleford lost it, it was a ball strip.

Some of his decisions left people baffled, confused and I am sure left players disheartened.

It’s also time for a video-referee and screen to be at every match, as it was said that the Wakefield fullback Max Jowitt got the ball down for a try but Kendall was influenced by an opposition player and disallowed it.

The penalty count may be even at the end of a match, often manipulated to avoid criticism, but what it doesn’t tell you is when, where on the pitch and at what point in the game they are awarded, including ‘six agains’, and what influence they had.

It’s about time the RFL sorted this out or this great game will eventually fizzle away and die, with so many people becoming disillusioned.

Deryck Thorp, Leeds

SILENCE THE REFS

During the recent televised Wakefield v Wigan Challenge Cup tie, the BBC modus operandi was again in play as the referees’ microphone was turned up to broadcast his inane farmyard noises to the exclusion of everything else.

The irony is that the commentators were telling us how great the atmosphere was. So it’s a pity the BBC decided to mute the crowd noise into virtual silence

In contrast to this, the BBC televised a Women’s Super League match involving Manchester City at the small stadium next to the Etihad, where about 4,000 were in attendance.

The background crowd noise was artificially loud and deep and there was no way an audience of that size, which was mainly female, could have produced it.

The RFL should veto this insulting nonsense and tell the BBC to stick their microphones where the sun doesn’t shine.

Bill Anderson, Parbold

BRING BACK BEN THALER

I agree with Roger Dicks (League Express 11th April) that Ben Thaler is one of the best referees in Super League. I have missed him this season.

However, and I hope I don’t sound like a stalker, I have located him.

It seems he has been refereeing in the Championship this season. I don’t know why.

It would be great to see him back in Super League soon, as his interaction with the players is brilliant.

He is by far my favourite referee.

Rhiannon Davies, Wrexham

DANGEROUS TACKLE

There was an incident, two minutes into the Wakefield v Wigan quarter-final (Sunday 10th April), of a kind that I believe needs stamping out.

During a tackle on Tanginoa, who was already held by Farrell and Partington, Smithies came in from behind Tanginoa and slammed into the area around his kidneys, clearly causing pain.

That kind of late action, obviously intended to injure a player already held in a tackle, should be stopped.

I hope the disciplinary panel will review it.

Peter Sephton, Sheffield

ANTIDOTE TO COMMERCIALISM

I fully endorse the views expressed by David Hinchliffe (League Express 11th April) about the Stuart Piper interview in the previous week’s edition.

I recently had the pleasure of welcoming Stuart to the Wakefield Trinity Luncheon Club and his address to the Trinity faithful was a stellar performance.

He would grace any gathering of the Rugby League community, who might welcome something different from the now regular: ‘tales of the great and the good’, ‘exploits on Australasian tours’ and ‘Wembley and Old Trafford Grand Finals’.

The occasion, supported by former team-mates at Doncaster who shared a strong bond and reflected all that Stuart outlined about what playing for the Dons meant to them, was an outstanding success.

Such humorous incidents as those related by Richard de la Riviere are never far away when playing for a club outside the ‘silver spoon’ echelons of the game, and Stuart gave full rein to them.

Loyalty in sport is much under rated in the modern era, but for those growing up in an age when it was respected, the interview made a perfect antidote to the present excesses of commercialism.

Gerry Wright, Bradford

WOMEN SHOW US THE WAY

It was marvellous to read Martyn Sadler’s support for Women’s Rugby League, in League Express (Talking Rugby League, 11th April).

Thankfully, long gone are the days when it was seen as a bit of a laugh, not to be taken at all seriously.

Martyn makes a valid point – that the top players are perhaps spread a bit too thinly among the teams. But I would say the solution is not to reduce the number of teams, but that patience and a mid-if-not-long-term view are needed. As more girls take up playing, more will filter through to the top table and the standards will improve across the board.

In the meantime, we may have to accept that Saints, York, Leeds will continue to dominate and with some one-sided score lines.

Below the very top of the women’s game there are many teams striving to close the gap, several without the support of a top-level men’s team. My own club, Illingworth, on the other hand, is a modest amateur club in the men’s game but the women’s and girls’ section are leading the way. Our Women’s team is playing at League 1 level, alongside several ‘big names’.

Realistically though, we will never get into WSL – mainly due to our facilities – but the theoretical possibility of that happening helps us to recruit younger lasses to ‘give the game a go’.

I encourage any Rugby League fan to seek out their local women’s and girls’ team and give it a chance.

Yes, the women’s game is a bit slower and there are a few more basic errors than in a men’s or boy’s game, but the passion, fire and effort are every bit as good.

Tim Hardcastle, Brighouse

AHEAD OF HIS TIME

I remember when, way back in 1963, my father Trevor Foster was replaced as head coach at Leeds Rugby League Club, after the appointment of Roy Francis.

Trevor told me that Roy would bring a ‘breath of fresh air’ to Headingley and would pioneer great new ideas to benefit the coaching set up. He had enough on his plate at that time anyway, he said, trying to keep Bradford Northern (the only club he had served as a player) afloat, who were in a perilous financial position.

There was no animosity whatsoever; they had always been good friends. Roy, as many will know, went on to take Leeds to success in both League and Cup competitions, playing a style of rugby that thrilled spectators across the land.

Trevor said that he had never understood why Roy Francis was not chosen to join him on the 1946 ‘Indomitables’ tour to Australia and New Zealand, as one of the outstanding backs of that era.

They served and played together as proud Welshmen many times, in war time combined services and representative rugby, of both codes.

Roy (incidentally the first black player to play for Great Britain), Trevor said, played against him for Wigan, Barrow, Warrington and then Hull, and had always been the epitome of the classic, speedy outside back; a sprinter with the ability to go the length of the field to score a try.

His trademark was a long, swerving run after a classic sidestep. He loved to study the psychology of sport and had a unique way, as a former Army Physical Training Instructor, of putting across his methods to his players.

He was also a proud fitness fanatic.

The excellent book ‘Ahead of his Time’ (just published by London League Publications Ltd) explores much of Roy`s career as a player and coach. His charm comes across and his ambitious drive for excellence in player performance.

It is a must read for supporters, particularly those who enjoy the minute detail; the planning and preparation required to coach at the highest level.

Roy, Trevor always said, was a man genuinely ahead of his time and a gentleman to boot.

Simon Foster, Beverley.

NAME US A RULE PLEASE

Peter Sutcliffe “read with great interest” my recent letter about how to restart the game after a try has been scored.

I read his letter with great interest too, and now I can suggest something even better.

Allow the team that has conceded a try to choose how to restart the game – either by a tap on the half-way line or by kicking the ball into their opponent’s half.

It could be called the Lee-Sutcliffe rule (although Peter would no doubt want it called the Sutcliffe-Lee rule).

That aside, however, it would certainly help reduce the number of very one-sided games.

Geoff Lee, Grange over Sands

SMALLER STADIUMS WOULD WORK BEST

Martyn Sadler commented on poor crowds for Challenge Cup games and I agree with some of his comments.

However, though the semi-finals at Elland Road may sell 30.000 tickets, TV viewers will see a near-empty stadium for the Women’s final and a barely one-third-full stadium for the two semis.

I was at the event in Bolton and saw most of the Women’s final and both semis.

Most of the supporters of the men’s teams, however, only turned up for their own team’s game, resulting in the stadium being shown about a third full at best. Any casual TV viewer would only see a near-empty stadium so would not be prepared to stay viewing.

This problem also applies to the Magic Weekend, which does more for tourism and the hospitality industry in Newcastle than it does for Rugby League.

The only reason I can think the powers-that-be go for this format is so they themselves can enjoy the more luxurious facilities of these grounds

The idea of neutral venues is good in theory, but initially it should be smaller venues in areas on the borders of the heartlands.

A full 20,000-seater stadium offers a better atmosphere than a one-third full 50,000 stadium. A few sell-outs would focus fans’ minds and, hopefully, encourage new supporters.

And with regards to season-ticket holders, discounts for Challenge Cup games might help.

Nicholas McCartney, Brighouse