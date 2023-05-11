Castleford Tigers set to eye Championship signings following appointment of Craig Lingard as assistant coach

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to look to the Championship for new recruits following their appointment of Craig Lingard as assistant coach.

The Tigers are on the lookout for new blood, with head coach Andy Last determined for fresh faces – and the new boss has outlined that the second tier will be thoroughly looked at.

“I wanted to go down the route of someone I didn’t know as a colleague,” Last said on the appointment of Lingard.

“I wanted someone completely fresh who would come in and speak some truths and have a fresh set of eyes on what we need to improve on and do better.

|Craig is someone who has got vast experience in the game, he’s been a head coach for a number of years in the Championship and he is someone I will be able to lean into and tap into his knowledge of the Championship in terms of bringing in players.”

Last also revealed that he is a big fan of Lingard as a person.

“I’ve done a little bit of homework in terms of asking him questions as a person. He is a champion bloke and honest. I’m looking forward to getting to know him personally.

“He’s not going to rock the boat too much to start with, him coming on the training field in bare foot was eye opening! He is a very smart man and is someone who will be good for the group.”