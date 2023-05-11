Rohan Smith addresses Leeds Rhinos’ fans concerns as he comments on Wigan Warriors

LEEDS RHINOS currently sit in fifth in the Super League with five wins from 11 games.

Rohan Smith’s men have been inconsistent at best, with a 22-12 loss to Salford Red Devils last weekend compounding the issues.

Since that defeat, Leeds supporters have been voicing concerns over the lack of results but Smith is keen to put those fears to bed.

“We know we need to improve and play a bit better for a bit longer in most games,” Smith responded when asked how he could allay Rhinos fans’ views. “We’ve been in all the games which is a good starting point.

“We’ve been competing in every game and the majority of our games could have gone either way. We are not that far away from getting more results.

“The belief within the group is strong and I have a belief in this group of players but we need to get results on the board.”

The next team that sits in front of Smith and his Leeds players will be the Wigan Warriors, with the Rhinos travelling to the DW Stadium on Friday night.

Whilst Leeds sit in eighth, Wigan are sitting pretty in second, though they did go down 14-10 to Hull FC last weekend – something which Smith sees as creating another threat.

“They’ve been one of the standout teams, they’ve had a quality stat to the season. They are well coached, have got a good roster and are playing with some level of confidence.

“They will also want to bounce back from last week’s result but they have plenty of threats.”