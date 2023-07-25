Castleford Tigers set to lose overseas player

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are set to lose one of their overseas players ahead of the Super League run-in.

The Tigers, who currently sit second bottom in the Super League table with just four wins from 19 games, announced the signing of Papua New Guinea livewire Liam Horne yesterday.

However, with Castleford also confirming the loan signing of Canterbury Bulldogs prop Billy Tsikrikas earlier in the week, the number of quota players at The Jungle stands at eight.

That now means that one overseas player will have to be de-registered as the Tigers look towards Super League survival.

Not counting Horne and Tsikrikas, the six remaining quota players are: Albert Vete, Mahe Fonua, Bureta Faraimo, Jacob Miller, Kenny Edwards and Suaia Matagi.

It remains to be seen which one of those will be let go by head coach Andy Last, but it’s fair to say that the West Yorkshire side has been actively seeking out an improvement in their form by ushering in new signings.