Castleford Tigers snap up forward as Lee Radford adds to Super League squad

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have made another signing ahead of Super League 2023 as Lee Radford adds to his squad with young forward Bailey Dawson.

The 19-year-old came through the ranks at the City of Hull Academy before being picked up by Hull KR where he represented the Robins’ Academy and Reserves squads before heading out for a loan stint at Midlands Hurricanes near the back end of this year.

Dawson revealed how he became involved in rugby league: “I started when I was about 8 at Skirlaugh Bulls and stayed there for all of my community rugby. I then got a scholarship with City of Hull Academy, that was a good experience. I was with Danny Wilson and Rob Nickolay so I’ve got familiar faces here now. Then I went to Hull KR and had two years there in the academy and one year in the reserves and training with the first team.

“I came through the system when Danny, Rob and Matty, Lee, and Andy were all Hull coaches, they’re good lads and hopefully I can get my opportunity here. There’s a lot of hard work to be done in pre-season and throughout the season, and I’m willing to put in that work.”

Dawson picked up first-eam experience during his time with the Midlands Hurricanes on loan, where he scored one try in five appearances for the club and the second-row stated how vital that experience has been in terms of growth on and off the pitch.

“It was valuable experience. It was beneficial for my career. I had some good and some bad games, but it was definitely great experience for my career and for me to grow as a player.”