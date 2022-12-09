Ex-Wigan Warriors, Bradford Bulls and St Helens forward Lee Gilmour appointed as head coach of local rugby league side

FORMER Wigan Warriors, St Helens, Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants forward Lee Gilmour has been appointed as a head coach of local rugby league side Brighouse Rangers.

Having been in the Wakefield area ever since he joined Trinity back in 2014, Gilmour will now head up the amateur side to take the club forward in 2023.

The club tweeted: “Brighouse Rangers are happy to announce that Lee Gilmour will Head up our coaching team for 2023. Lee will lead our current coaching team and help the club process. This is a massive coup for us and Brighouse welcome Lee and his experience to our club with open arms.”

Gilmour began his career with the Wigan Warriors, debuting in 1997 and registering over 100 appearances for the Lancashire club as he lifted the Super League Grand Final title in 1998.

In 2001, the rangy forward/centre moved to the Bradford Bulls where he again played over 100 times before shifting to St Helens – the club where he etched his name into Super League folklore.

At Saints, Gilmour registered 178 appearances, winning the Grand Final with the Merseyside club in 2006 as well as the Challenge Cup.

In 2010, Gilmour left for the Huddersfield Giants where he played 81 times before departing for Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2013 season to link up with previous Saints boss Ian Millward.

After 13 appearances, the forward left for Wakefield on-loan.