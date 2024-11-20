Castleford Tigers snap up rival Super League prop

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have snapped up rival Super League prop Kieran Hudson from Leeds Rhinos.

The Tigers have been trying to bolster their forward pack ahead of the 2025 Super League season and now they have lured Hudson back to The Jungle after he left at the end of 2023.

Hudson failed to make a first-team appearance during his time at Castleford prior, with a serious injury ruling him out for the entirety of the 2022 season.

The former Whitehaven prop then failed to break through into the Leeds first-team and now returns to the Tigers determined to nail down a first-team spot.

