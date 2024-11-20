Tributes paid to Schoey on League Express retirement

RICHARD de la RIVIERE reports on a host of tributes to the legend Garry Schofield, after he announced recently that he would be quitting his weekly League Express column because of health issues.

SEVERAL Rugby League legends of the last 40 years have paid tribute to Garry Schofield, who announced in last week’s League Express that he has been diagnosed with brain damage.

Schofield, who had been a columnist in this newspaper for 13 years and, prior to that, for Rugby League World magazine for three years, has now retired from the game.

The former Australia captain Wally Lewis, who suffers from Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy, told League Express: “His last column was not something I enjoyed reading, and I feel extreme sympathy for Garry.

“I hope he will receive the best treatment possible, and he will enjoy a positive outcome. His description of his medical struggles has left me shattered as they were so familiar to my battles.

“I’m sure I speak on behalf of everyone that was lucky enough to see him play when I say he was a wonderfully skilful player who wore the Great Britain jersey proudly. Our thoughts are with you Garry, you were a champion player and an even better person!

“It sounds like the condition I am currently battling. It leaves you fearing the outcome of each and every day. I hope Garry gets to enjoy a peaceful future. It seems CTE is affecting hundreds of footy stars, and we do pray a medical breakthrough may be discovered soon.”

Peter Sterling played alongside Schofield at Hull FC between 1983 and 1985 and opposed him in the 1986 Ashes, a series in which they both excelled.

“I’m extremely saddened to read of Garry’s situation, especially after speaking to him two weeks ago and having no idea of what he has been going through,” said Sterling.

“He was a wonderful team-mate, a dear friend, and his playing record is second to none. He was planning to come to Australia next year to watch his first Origin matches live. I hope that will eventuate and we can have that long-awaited catch-up.”

Another Australian superstar who figured in memorable internationals against Schofield is Brett Kenny who said: “I had the pleasure of being part of Garry’s testimonial year. He was a great player for his country but more importantly a wonderful man and I’m proud to call him a mate.”

Matthew Johns and Schofield never shared a field, but the former Newcastle Knights Grand Final winner remembers Schofield starring for Balmain Tigers between 1985 and 1987.

“It’s very sad news,” said Johns.

“He was some kind of player. He came out to Balmain as a youngster and was terrific. He was a brilliant player, and I wish him all the very best.”

Sky Sports presenter and former Wigan winger Brian Carney said, “Who else but Garry would phone and say, “Hello, it’s the legend … how are you?” He is as big a character as you are likely to meet.

“Garry is going to need to lean on the Rugby League community in the coming years. I hope we all can support a playing legend and a man whose opinions were fearlessly expressed in his media contributions over the years.”

Schofield’s former Great Britain team-mate Paul Loughlin said, “I’m sad to hear this about one of Rugby League’s greatest players and a great bloke. He certainly helped me when I first got in the GB team and he coached me at Huddersfield. He’s a proper legend of the game. Good luck Garry!”

Harry Pinner captained Great Britain on the day Schofield scored four tries against New Zealand in 1985. “I’m very sad to hear this, and I wish Garry all the best,” he said.

“I first came across him in a Saints v Hull cup match when he was 17, and you could see how much talent he had then. He’s a great bloke who I’ve had many laughs with, but not many are suitable to go into print!”

Schofield, meanwhile, has been inundated with well wishes over the last week. “I can’t thank everybody enough for their kindness,” he said.

“I genuinely wasn’t expecting it, and it’s been lovely reading them.”

