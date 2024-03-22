Castleford Tigers star absent for Batley Bulldogs clash following “ridiculous cartoon toe” injury

CASTLEFORD TIGERS star Sam Wood will not play against Batley Bulldogs in tomorrow’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round clash following a “ridiculous cartoon toe” injury.

Wood dropped a weight in training on his toe back in pre-season, but Castleford head coach Craig Lingard has explained that he will sit out this weekend to ensure it fully heals.

“Sam Wood has had an issue with his toe ever since he dropped a weight on it,” Lingard said.

“He has had a toenail removed twice and he is struggling after games to get his shoe on.

“He’s got massive toes anyway but it looks like a cartoon toe now! It’s ridiculous.”

George Lawler, Charbel Tasipale, Nixon Putt and Elie El-Zakhem will miss out tomorrow.

“George Lawler failed his HIA at Catalans so his is an automatic 12-day sit down but we should expect him back then.

“Charbel Tasipale is injured. He is an ankle boot at the moment and we have lost Nixon Putt to injury this week as well. He might be out for four to six weeks.

“We get two or three back and then we lose two or three. It’s not getting any easier, but you can’t cry over what you can’t change.

“Elie El-Zakhem has trained fully today. We are pushing him for next Thursday against Leeds but it depends how he reacts.

“He has issue with cartilage in the knee, every now and then he gets a whack on his knee and it flares up.”

Lingard has confirmed that Josh Hodson will make his debut for the Tigers after moving from Batley during the off-season.

