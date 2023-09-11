Castleford Tigers stars urge Blake Austin to sign deal at Super League club

CASTLEFORD TIGERS stars have urged Blake Austin to sign a deal with the Super League club following an impressive start to life in the black and amber.

Austin joined the West Yorkshire club on a short-term deal until the end of the 2023 Super League season after spending just over 18 months with Leeds Rhinos.

That being said, the Australian playmaker does not yet have a contract lined up for 2024, with Featherstone Rovers thought to be closing in on a potential deal for the ex-Canberra Raiders man.

However, it’s fair to say that the halfback has impressed not just his new fans but also his new teammates with both Liam Horne and Kenny Edwards calling on Austin to sign a contract at The Jungle.

Austin posted on his Instagram page following Castleford’s 29-12 win over Hull FC on Friday night with the caption: “Jungle was fun.”

Both Horne and Edwards responded saying: “sign the contract.”

