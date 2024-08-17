Castleford Tigers strike up unprecedented partnership with Manly Sea Eagles

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have agreed an unprecedented partnership with Manly Sea Eagles.

Under a unique pathways agreement, Manly will have access to rising stars from the small mining village of Castleford who will be given the opportunity to break into the NRL via the Sea Eagles, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

For Castleford, the club believes that the best youngster in England will want to join them because of the links to the Sea Eagles and the NRL.

As a result, Manly are looking at an exchange program where its best local youngsters will be given the chance to make the move to England.

Manly chairman Scott Penn and CEO Tony Mestrov have been working hard behind the scenes to make it happen.

“We’ve been talking to them around talent in junior and senior levels,” Penn told the Daily Telegraph.

“It’s about trying to attract the best youngsters from the UK. Castleford are creating great talent, kids who are potentially looking for an alternative pathway.

“A lot of their best juniors get poached by some of the bigger Super League clubs.

“I think we can do some pretty special things by setting up an exclusive pathway to the NRL.”

Of course, the two clubs have history together, with Castleford legends Malcolm Reilly and Kevin Ward enjoying successful spells Down Under with the Manly club.

