Featherstone Rovers announce board shake-up as long-serving Mark Campbell steps down

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have announced the stepping down of Mark Campbell as club chairman.

With Campbell’s exit, the West Yorkshire club has announced former York, Featherstone and Leeds player Paddy Handley as the Rovers’ new chairman and existing director, Steven Clough, as vice chairman.

Paddy Handley, the new Chair of the Featherstone Rovers Board, paid tribute to the reign of Mark Campbell who had served as chairman since 2008.

“I would like to thank Mark for his efforts for Featherstone Rovers over such a long period of time. Mark is not a person who chases praise and recognition for the work he has done at this club but I’m sure in time to come, Mark will look back at his tenure with great pride,” Handley said.

“I also would like to thank Steven Clough who again in recent years has been a fantastic supporter of the club and I’m so fortunate to have his wise counsel by my side in taking the club forward.”

“My message to the fans is that they need to continue to back the club as they do, they are a big driver for my return to my former club and I will be sharing some exciting plans in the next few weeks of projects I would like to take forward for a bright future for Featherstone.“

“My initial priorities however must be to manage the present financial challenges the club is faced with and to take a fresh look at creating unique opportunities for the club in the use of its considerable land base, whether that’s through income generation or through development of new facilities for thecClub and its community to benefit from for many years to come.“

“I intend to immediately start a series of meetings with our sponsors, fans, and other key partners to outline my approach and to make it clear how people can contribute to supporting me in taking Featherstone Rovers forward.”

Mark Campbell added: “I am pleased that the club will be in safe hands with Paddy and Steve’s appointments.

“I am really confident that their enthusiastic approach and great personal drive will be a real boost for the club and I’m confident that in passing the baton to these guys, they have not only the motivation to take the club forward but that they also have the best interests of the supporters and the Featherstone community in delivering benefits for the club.

“Paddy and Steve both know that I will be on hand if they ever need my advice.”

