Castleford Tigers suffer three knocks with three set to make first appearances of season against London Broncos

CASTLEFORD TIGERS have been in the wars during this pre-season.

Alex Mellor has been ruled out for eight weeks, whilst Jack Broadbent and Josh Hodson suffered knocks against Keighley Cougars last weekend which will see them out for this weekend’s clash against London Broncos.

It will be the Tigers’ first home fixture of 2024, but head coach Craig Lingard has revealed that Danny Richardson, Albert Vete and Sam Wood will play their first games this year.

“Sam Wood is back in full training so unless he has any repercussions or reactions against training tomorrow then he will play on Sunday against London,” Lingard told League Express.

“Jack Broadbent picked up a knock on his bicep against Keighley, it’s nothing major but it will rule him out this week as a precaution.

“Josh Hodson has been struggling with a foot/ankle injury. He is going for a scan but we don’t think it is anything too serious. He won’t play though this week.

“Albert Vete is back in full training and similar to Sam Wood. If he doesn’t have any reactions in the next couple of days, I imagine he will play a small part on Sunday.

“Danny Richardson is back in full training. He will play the first half an hour on Sunday. Brad Martin is fine and will play this week.”

There is, however, still an issue with Lebanese international Elie El-Zakhem who is battling a knee injury whilst Sylvester Namo is on track with his recovery following an ACL injury.

“Elie El-Zakhem is still not back in full training. He is unlikely to play this week but will play against Huddersfield. He has got a knock on his knee.

“We’ve been training on 4G all pre-season and we did a full contact session where he got a bit of a whack on the floor. It swelled up but it’s started to settle down. He’s back into running but not back into contact yet.

“He’s wanted to push himself this week but it will be a little bit too soon unless there is a miraculous recovery.

“Sylvester Namo, we are looking at March time for him. I think that will be the nine-and-a-half month time frame post-operation.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.