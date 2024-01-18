Dolphins forward Jeremiah Simbiken offered to Super League sides

DOLPHINS forward Jeremiah Simbiken has been offered to Super League sides as the RFL’s new visa rules begin to be exercised.

From now on, players who are aged 24 or under who have played in the NSW or Queensland Cup competitions will be able to obtain visas to play in the UK – and that has already seen Isaiah Vagana make the move to Wakefield Trinity.

Another could be on the way, however, with Dolphins star Simbiken offered to Super League clubs, League Express can reveal.

The Papua New Guinea international is just 23 years of age but has made two appearances for the Kumuls as well as 32 for the Dolphins since making his debut back in 2022 – when the Queensland side was, of course, the Redcliffe Dolphins.

In August 2022, Simbiken signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins but he held a development contract status last season.

Born in the Eastern Highlands Province of PNG, Simbiken stands at 6’1 and weighs close to 100kg, making the second-rower an agile and fearsome forward in the Dolphins side.

Though the 23-year-old has been offered to Super League sides, it does not mean that a move will definitely come given the lack of quota spots available around the top flight clubs in the northern hemisphere.

St Helens’ final quota space was taken by Parramatta Eels centre Waqa Blake, whilst Siosiua Taukeiaho’s return to Catalans Dragons means the French side is too at full capacity.

Only Salford Red Devils, London Broncos and Warrington Wolves are able to look overseas for new blood – unless, of course, Super League clubs find space.

