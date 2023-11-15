Castleford Tigers target James Roumanos left in limbo over potential Super League move

CASTLEFORD TIGERS target James Roumanos has been left in limbo over a potential move to Super League.

The Lebanon international forward has been linked with a move to the West Yorkshire club for a number of months after League Express exclusively revealed the Tigers had been in for the back-rower prior to the August signing deadline earlier this year.

However, Castleford couldn’t get the move done then, but revisited the transfer following the culmination of the 2023 Super League season.

That being said, the Tigers’ overseas quota has been filled and though prop Albert Vete has been on the outer at The Jungle, the former Hull KR forward looks to be staying to fulfil the final year of his Castleford contract.

That has therefore left Roumanos in limbo with the 24-year-old ‘unsure’ about where his future now lies for next season, League Express understands.

At 24 years of age, the forward has made just one appearance in the NRL with the solitary game coming in 2022 for the Manly Sea Eagles.

Roumanos made the move to Wests ahead of the 2023 season but failed to make an appearance in what was a dismal year for the Concord club.

However, it was Roumanos’ time in the World Cup that has alerted a number of northern hemisphere clubs to his signature, with the 6 ft 2 forward having made five appearances for the Cedars since debuting for the national team back in 2019.

He is currently a free agent.

