Oldham chief Mike Ford calls for less self-interest from rugby league clubs as he stresses need for Super League held in future structure talks

OLDHAM Managing Director Mike Ford has called for rugby league clubs to put their self-interest to one side and work together for the good of the future of the sport.

In recent weeks and months, talk has been ongoing about what the future structure of both the Championship and League One could look like following the demise of West Wales Raiders, London Skolars and potentially Newcastle Thunder.

Ford has revealed that he would have supported a plan that would see Newcastle be given more central funding than his own club – if it meant that Thunder would survive as a club.

“We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks, Oldham supports the bigger picture and the rugby league family,” Ford told League Express.

“If all the rugby clubs would come together to let Newcastle have a bit more money to survive then we would have voted for that. We don’t like to see clubs with good infrastructures in a good area, why would we let that go bust and start up a new franchise?

“London Skolars, West Wales have gone and a few others have gone. Oldham supports whatever the best is for clubs to survive and help each other.

“On the field, it’s different, we want to beat Newcastle. Without healthy club competition then we will all suffer.”

In terms of what the Championship and League One might look like in 2024 or 2025, Ford stresses that Super League sides must be a part of the conversation as he highlights the self-interest of some rugby league clubs.

“I think potentially Super League has to be involved in the conversation. If they go to 14 clubs will that be part of the merger or do you go 14 in Super League, 12 in the Championship and 10 in League One? All stakeholders have to come to the table.

“It doesn’t necessarily float your boat with League One having eight or nine teams, it is tough for the people in the competition to get the added excitement of a thriving competition.

“Equally, you can’t have 23 clubs in one league and play each other twice. Again, we are very much supportive of what is best for the game, not just Oldham.

“Since I’ve come back from rugby union, I’ve gone to a few meetings and I’ve not necessarily seen that – what’s best for the game – when clubs speak but they have been here longer than me.

“I am sure it is self-interest and I can understand it – I’m not having a go at anyone. Maybe I am naive to look at the bigger picture.

“Losing the four clubs in rugby union was a massive shock. Before they know it, they won’t have any clubs to play. There were secret meetings between the top clubs so things were agreed before the actual meetings in union.

“We want the game to be around for another 100 years.”

