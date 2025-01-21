Castleford Tigers to take legal advice against article published about captain Sam Wood

Castleford Tigers are taking legal advice about an article published about our club captain Sam Wood.

The article published on sportsship.co.uk today makes allegations that could result in legal action being taken against the website.

Danny Wilson, Castleford Tigers director of rugby, said: “There is no fact in the story. It is false, it is deliberately designed to damage our successful pre-season, and we are talking to lawyers about taking action against the website that has published these lies.”

No further comment will be made by the Tigers.