Sam Wood on past “frustrations”, his time at Castleford Tigers so far and how England experience could lure new recruits to Super League club

IF there was one player that took a lot of people by surprise during the 2024 Super League season then it was Sam Wood.

Signed by Castleford Tigers, Wood’s career took off as the centre scored three tries in 16 appearances before earning an England cap in the mid-season Test against France.

An injury suffered during that fixture did see the 27-year-old ruled out for the rest of the season, but it was a successful year where Wood was concerned.

“My first year at Cas was really enjoyable. Getting the chance to be a starting player and having a cemented position was really good,” Wood told League Express.

“There is a great bunch of lads at Cas and I really enjoyed it, everyone made me welcome instantly.”

But, it’s not always been plain sailing for the 27-year-old, with Wood having to wait patiently for a first-team spot at Castleford following bit-part roles at Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.

“Obviously you want to play every game if you can, but it comes with an understanding that you’ve got senior players in those positions in front of you and that you might get your chance elsewhere.

“I think I played on the wing for 50 per cent of my time at Hull KR and Huddersfield – and that’s all good when you’re young trying to break through.

“But, moving into my mid-20s, I wanted that spot. I understand you’ve got to do the hard yards first and the chances come where you are needed.

“It is frustrating because you want to play every game but you take every chance you can.”

Those frustrations turned into elation at Castleford, with Wood’s form earning him an England call-up for the mid-season Test against France.

“That was an unbelievable experience and wasn’t something I perhaps set my sights on at the start of the year.

“I hit a bit of form early on, I had a good pre-season and I went into the season feeling good and playing some good stuff.

“I think things like that come with consistent game time and when you are playing week in week out it helps massively.

“Then to get the England cap was the icing on the top of the cake.”

Wood does believe that other potential new signings for Castleford could take inspiration from his example of making it to an international level without being at one of the more ‘traditional’ clubs.

“I think it could attract more players to Cas. You sort of think that it’s a top four club that those making the selections will pick from, but if the performances are near to where they want them then why not?

“It means there is an opportunity everywhere and it’s brilliant for us as a club to have a representative there.”