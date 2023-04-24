Castleford Tigers trio banned alongside Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards forwards

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel had yet another busy morning and afternoon from the latest round of Super League action.

11 players were charged with seven of those banned, including three from Castleford Tigers, two from Catalans Dragons and one each from Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Charges

Joe Batchelor – St Helens – Other Contrary Behaviour – A – No further action

Kenny Edwards – Castleford Tigers – Other Contrary Behaviour – C – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Bureta Faraimo – Castleford Tigers – Strikes – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Tom Holroyd – Leeds Rhinos – Dangerous Contact – B – £250 Fine

Willie Isa – Wigan Warriors – Dangerous Throw – C – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Michael McIlorum – Catalans Dragons – Trips – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Peats – Huddersfield Giants – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Jorge Taufua – Wakefield Trinity – Dangerous Contact – A – No further action

Siosiua Taukeiaho – Catalans Dragons – High Tackle – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Liam Watts – Castleford Tigers – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Nathan Wildie – Leigh Leopards – Dangerous Contact – B – 1 Match Penalty Notice

It means that Edwards, Faraimo and Watts will all miss Castleford’s away fixture at Leigh after the international break with Wilde also missing that fixture.

Isa will miss Wigan’s game against Hull FC as well as the Warriors’ home fixture against Leeds whilst McIlorum and Taukeiaho are banned for the Dragons’ fixture against St Helens.