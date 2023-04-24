Why Castleford Tigers’ Kenny Edwards has been banned for incident with Hull KR’s Jordan Abdull

CASTLEFORD TIGERS forward Kenny Edwards has been banned for one game for an incident in the first-half of the Tigers’ 12-7 defeat against Hull KR on Friday night.

After being tackled, Edwards accidentally caught Abdull in the nose with his boot, something which drew blood from the KR halfback who had to receive some treatment from the Rovers’ physio.

However, despite it looking like an innocuous event, the Disciplinary Match Review Panel has charged Edwards with “Kicking Out” with the minutes stating: “Law 15.1 (i) Other Contrary Behaviour Grade C.”

It means that Edwards will miss Castleford’s away trip to the Leigh Leopards after the international break, with winger Bureta Faraimo and forward Liam Watts also being banned for one game.

Both Faraimo and Watts have been charged with Dangerous Contact, with the former’s a Grade A and the latter’s a Grade B.

For Faraimo, the minutes state: “Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade A.”

Whilst, for Watts, the minutes state: Law 15.1 (i) Dangerous Contact – “A defending player makes contact with an opponent after the ball has been released by an opponent in a vulnerable position which causes flexion to the head, neck or spinal column on an attacking player, which poses an unacceptable risk of injury to that player. Grade B.”

It is bad news for the Tigers, though, with those three men absent for that key trip to Leigh.