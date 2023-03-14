Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be hosting the Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening with the fortunes of both sides differing hugely in recent weeks.
The Tigers, without a permanent head coach, have lost all four of their Super League games so far in 2023 whilst Leeds have won their last two.
Andy Last is currently interim boss of Castleford and will be hoping for a response following a dismal 36-6 loss to Huddersfield last weekend.
Team news and injuries
Last will be hoping to have talisman Paul McShane back in contention following his absence from last week, with Bureta Faraimo also being considered. George Griffin and Alex Sutcliffe sit out through injury as Sam Hall comes in.
Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Ash Handley following his injury in the win over Wakefield with Luis Roberts included. Justin Sangare and Kruise Leeming are also included after missing last week.
Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad
2 Greg Eden
3 Jordan Turner
4 Mahe Fonua
5 Bureta Faraimo
6 Gareth Widdop
7 Jacob Miller
8 George Lawler
9 Paul McShane
11 Kenny Edwards
12 Alex Mellor
13 Joe Westerman
14 Nathan Massey
16 Adam Milner
19 Albert Vete
20 Muizz Mustapha
22 Daniel Smith
23 Suaia Matagi
28 Sam Hall
31 Jason Qareqare
32 Liam Watts
Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad
1 Richie Myler
2 David Fusitu’a
3 Harry Newman
4 Nene MacDonald
6 Blake Austin
7 Aidan Sezer
9 Kruise Leeming
10 Zane Tetevano
11 James Bentley
12 Rhyse Martin
13 Cameron Smith
14 Jarrod O’Connor
15 Sam Lisone
16 Derrell Olpherts
17 Justin Sangare
18 Tom Holroyd
19 James McDonnell
22 Sam Walters
24 Luis Roberts
25 James Donaldson
26 Corey Johnson
TV Channel
The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with the fixture kicking off at 8pm.