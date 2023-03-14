Castleford Tigers vs Leeds Rhinos: Team news, injuries and TV channel

CASTLEFORD TIGERS will be hosting the Leeds Rhinos on Thursday evening with the fortunes of both sides differing hugely in recent weeks.

The Tigers, without a permanent head coach, have lost all four of their Super League games so far in 2023 whilst Leeds have won their last two.

Andy Last is currently interim boss of Castleford and will be hoping for a response following a dismal 36-6 loss to Huddersfield last weekend.

Team news and injuries

Last will be hoping to have talisman Paul McShane back in contention following his absence from last week, with Bureta Faraimo also being considered. George Griffin and Alex Sutcliffe sit out through injury as Sam Hall comes in.

Leeds, meanwhile, will be without Ash Handley following his injury in the win over Wakefield with Luis Roberts included. Justin Sangare and Kruise Leeming are also included after missing last week.

Castleford Tigers’ 21-man squad

2 Greg Eden

3 Jordan Turner

4 Mahe Fonua

5 Bureta Faraimo

6 Gareth Widdop

7 Jacob Miller

8 George Lawler

9 Paul McShane

11 Kenny Edwards

12 Alex Mellor

13 Joe Westerman

14 Nathan Massey

16 Adam Milner

19 Albert Vete

20 Muizz Mustapha

22 Daniel Smith

23 Suaia Matagi

28 Sam Hall

31 Jason Qareqare

32 Liam Watts

Leeds Rhinos’ 21-man squad

1 Richie Myler

2 David Fusitu’a

3 Harry Newman

4 Nene MacDonald

6 Blake Austin

7 Aidan Sezer

9 Kruise Leeming

10 Zane Tetevano

11 James Bentley

12 Rhyse Martin

13 Cameron Smith

14 Jarrod O’Connor

15 Sam Lisone

16 Derrell Olpherts

17 Justin Sangare

18 Tom Holroyd

19 James McDonnell

22 Sam Walters

24 Luis Roberts

25 James Donaldson

26 Corey Johnson

TV Channel

The game will be shown live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with the fixture kicking off at 8pm.