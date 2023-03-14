Hull FC star Connor Wynne makes short-term loan move

HULL FC star Connor Wynne has made a short-term loan move.

The 22-year-old has featured 36 times for the Super League since making his debut in 2019 against the Salford Red Devils and will now ply his trade for the next few weeks with dual-registration partners Newcastle Thunder.

The centre who is equally at home on the wings or at fullback has also enjoyed loan spells at Doncaster RLFC as well as fellow Championship club York City Knights.

A regular feature for the Black and Whites during 2022, Wynne’s stand out performance came against Toulouse Olympique XIII, where he scored a hat-trick in their 48-12 win.