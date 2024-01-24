Castleford Tigers withdraw from Women’s Challenge Cup

FIXTURES for the group stage of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup have been confirmed today, but they will not include Castleford Tigers.

The Tigers have withdrawn from the competition, meaning Group One of the competition will consist of three teams – Sheffield Eagles, York Valkyrie and Featherstone. The top two will go through to the quarter-finals.

Holders St Helens face current Women’s Super League South champions London Broncos at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday March 16 in the competition’s opening round.

Both teams were placed into Group Three alongside Bradford Bulls and Warrington Wolves during a live draw on BBC Radio Merseyside earlier this month.

Sheffield Eagles will host current Betfred Women’s Super League champions York Valkyrie when they make their debut in the competition, with Featherstone Rovers the third side in Group One.

In Group Two, 2023 semi-finalists Wigan Warriors begin their campaign away to Salford Red Devils and Cardiff Demons – who reached the quarter-finals for the first-time last year – host Barrow Raiders.

The opening round matches in Group Four will include Leigh Leopards hosting two-time Challenge Cup winners Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants taking on Hull KR.

The competition will again begin on a round robin basis, with the top two teams from each group qualifying for the quarter-finals on April 13/14.

Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup Group stage round one ties:

Saturday 16 March

Group One

Sheffield Eagles v York Valkyrie, Olympic Legacy Park

Group Two

Cardiff Demons v Barrow Raiders, Cardiff University Sports Fields

Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors, Salford Stadium

Group Three

St Helens v London Broncos, Totally Wicked Stadium

Bradford Bulls v Warrington Wolves, Odsal Stadium

Group Four

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR, Laund Hill

Leigh Leopards v Leeds Rhinos, Twist Lane

