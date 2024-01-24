Josh Drinkwater makes future admission at Warrington Wolves after revealing he has ‘looked in the mirror’ over poor form in Super League 2023

JOSH DRINKWATER has admitted that he is not currently in a position to think about his future at Warrington Wolves after a disappointing 2023 campaign.

Warrington began the 2023 Super League season like a house on fire, sitting pretty at the top of the ladder for the opening third of the year.

However, the wheels soon began to fall off and the Wolves ended up finishing sixth with head coach Daryl Powell losing his job.

For Drinkwater, he has explained his lack of form last year as well as emphasising that he is raring to go in 2024 under new boss Sam Burgess.

“I wasn’t happy with the way I played last year, it was the same thing as the team itself: I couldn’t get any continuity. I switched from the left edge to the right edge and I’ve never played there,” Drinkwater told League Express.

“The big thing for the edge I played on last year, there was no continuity there either. Our left side was set all year and our right edge had a different back-rower and centre each week.

“I spoke to Sam (Burgess) about it and the first thing I do is look at myself in the mirror. I know I didn’t play well enough and I own that.

“I’ve come into pre-season focusing on myself, I can’t go back and change what I did last year but I can learn lessons from it.

“I’m in a good space at the minute. I’m confident and ready for the season ahead.”

Of course, Drinkwater is heading into his final year of his Warrington contract – but he is the first to admit that he is not in a position to talk about an extension as of yet.

“I’ve not really thought about it, I don’t think I’m in a position to do so after how I played last year.

“But I’m comfortable, I’ve been around a while now and I’ve seen both sides of contracts, how they work and I’ve had different things happen over the years.

“I understand it’s a business, there’s no point worrying about it. It’s about going out and playing good footy and everything will take care of itself.”

That being said, the Australian halfback is ready to sign a new deal and potentially end his career at the Halliwell Jones.

“I want to stay, definitely. I’m settled here now. I’ve done some moving around during my career but I’d love to stay here and finish off.

“As I’ve said, I’m comfortable here and want to settle but I know it’s business at the end of the day and whatever happens, happens.”

