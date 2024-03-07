Castleford Tigers without ten first-team players with another two suffering injuries

CASTLEFORD TIGERS are now without ten first-team players for their Super League clash against Huddersfield Giants tomorrow night.

Castleford head coach Craig Lingard confirmed that Muizz Mustapha will be out tomorrow as well as another from the 21-man squad named yesterday.

“Muizz Mustapha has picked up a PCL injury in training so he is off to see the specialist. It won’t be a week or two, weeks on end with that one depending on the outcome of the specialist’s report,” Lingard said.

“Someone else has failed a fitness test from that 21-man squad. We currently have ten men on the sidelines.”

Danny Richardson will also be out after suffering added symptoms to the concussion sustained a fortnight ago, with the halfback losing seven kilos through illness.

“He had added symptoms coming back, he also has had an illness. Today he has been back in the building for the first time,” added Lingard.

“It was quite a severe head knock that he got so he is returning from that. He has had an illness which has compounded that and he has lost six or seven kilos.”

