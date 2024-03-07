Hull KR hooker Reiss Butterworth joins Super League side on-loan

HULL KR have confirmed that Reiss Butterworth has joined fellow Super League side London Broncos on a two-week loan with immediate effect.

The 25-year-old impressed for the Robins during pre-season and in the side’s friendlies against Sheffield Eagles and Leeds Rhinos after joining in the off-season from Dewsbury Rams.

Butterworth will head down to London and add further steel to the Broncos’ options at hooker while gaining Super League experience with the competition’s newly-promoted side.

