Castleford Tigers youth head on the ‘hard work’ behind earning Elite Academy Licence

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ head of youth development Rob Nikolay says “sleepless nights” and “a hell of a lot of hard work” have been behind the club regaining its Elite Academy Licence.

In May 2021, Castleford were one of three clubs, along with Bradford Bulls and Hull KR, to lose their licences when the RFL announced that only ten clubs would be handed Elite licences from this year.

Following protests, the trio were handed a reprieve with probationary licences for 2022 and 2023, and Hull KR were awarded a full licence earlier this year.

And last week the RFL also granted Castleford a full Elite Academy Licence, which will run until the end of 2027, saying the club had made “significant progress… on its youth development and pathways over the past 18 months” to earn a ‘good grade’ in their latest assessment.

“Everyone at the Tigers is absolutely delighted with this news; it’s some of the biggest news that the club has had for a little while,” said Nickolay.

“The club needs to be recognised for reinvesting into the Academy; the changes that have been made meant we had some tough decisions leading to some sleepless nights, some worries, and a hell of a lot of hard work that has gone into it, on and off the field.

“It has been a year of transition putting in the foundations to be re-assessed by the RFL.

“It was a two-day visit to unpick and see where the Academy is at now, as opposed to when we did not receive the licence.

“There has been a whole host of different areas and criteria we have had to meet. Some we didn’t reach when we did not get the licence and fell foul or short of.

“When we came in, it was a case of re-investing with the club showing belief in the staff that it had put in place, which I am massively grateful for, and we’ve been able to take steps forward.

“Now to be recognised by the RFL for the direction we have gone in is fantastic.

“A club in this area with a hotbed of talent that we have got, with the history and heritage we have got, we need an Academy to be a big part of where we are going and the journey that we are going on.

“This is the start of what is going to be a longer journey.”

Meanwhile, Castleford have confirmed the signing of 22-year-old centre Jack Broadbent from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal.

“It probably didn’t go the way I wanted it to at Leeds last year and ended up on loan with Featherstone,” said Broadbent.

“This is my first permanent move and I’m looking to make that step up and become a week-in, week-out Super League player.”

