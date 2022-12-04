Willie Peters sets out Hull KR’s goals for Tenerife pre-season trip

WILLIE PETERS is hoping that Hull KR return from a ten-day training camp in Tenerife a more closely-knit group.

The Robins are setting off to the Canary island today (Monday) as their first pre-season under new coach Peters steps up a gear.

Most players have been in training since late October, with Ryan Hall the last World Cup participant to return when he joins the squad for the trip, which was deferred from last pre-season due to concerns over Covid travel.

“The thing for us is connection, bringing the group together,” said Peters of his focus in Tenerife, where he will be without new signing Rhys Kennedy following minor knee surgery.

“That’s really important to everyone here, that we come back a more connected group.

“And also it’s where we’re going to talk about our theme for the year, which we’ll go through.

“It’s about individuals knowing their role, and then collectively as a team knowing our roles.

“I’d like to think that we can come back from Tenerife and the players have a very good understanding of how we want to play this year, know our theme for the year and what that looks like, and most of all it will just bring the team together and build that connection.”

Meanwhile, Hull KR have confirmed their squad numbers for the 2023 season.

New signings Tom Opacic (three) and Jesse Sue (eight) have received starting jerseys while fellow recruits Kennedy (15) and James Batchelor (16) are in the top 17.

Of their other fresh additions, Louis Senior will wear 23, Sam Luckley has 26, and Yusuf Aydin is number 27.

Ethan Ryan (two), Frankie Halton (11) and Elliot Minchella (13) have earned promotions.

Hull KR 2023 squad: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ethan Ryan, 3 Tom Opacic, 4 Shaun Kenny-Dowall, 5 Ryan Hall, 7 Jordan Abdull, 8 Jesse Sue, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 11 Frankie Halton, 12 Kane Linnett, 13 Elliot Minchella, 14 Jez Litten, 15 Rhys Kennedy, 16 James Batchelor, 17 Matty Storton, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 19 Will Dagger, 20 Mikey Lewis, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Dean Hadley, 23 Louis Senior, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Luis Johnson, 26 Sam Luckley, 27 Yusuf Aydin, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 30 Greg Richards, 31 Zach Fishwick, 32 Connor Barley.

