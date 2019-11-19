 Posted in News

Castleford to take on the Three Peaks for charity

   November 19, 2019

Castleford Tigers are walking the Three Peaks in an attempt to raise money for charity.

The Tigers first-team squad will take on the walk on Saturday, November 30th, with the aim of raising £10,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

The hospice is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019 and has spent that time offering care for patients with life-limiting illnesses, but requires £5,000 a day to operate.

If you’d like to donate, you can do here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/castigers?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=castigers&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=Qk9DkyvnN