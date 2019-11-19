Castleford to take on the Three Peaks for charity

Castleford Tigers are walking the Three Peaks in an attempt to raise money for charity.

The Tigers first-team squad will take on the walk on Saturday, November 30th, with the aim of raising £10,000 for the Prince of Wales Hospice in Pontefract.

The hospice is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2019 and has spent that time offering care for patients with life-limiting illnesses, but requires £5,000 a day to operate.

If you’d like to donate, you can do here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/castigers?utm_campaign=pfp-share&utm_content=castigers&utm_medium=fundraisingpage&utm_source=Facebook&utm_term=Qk9DkyvnN