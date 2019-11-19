Newcastle confirm extensive player departures

Newcastle Thunder have confirmed the departures of 12 players ahead of the 2020 season.

The League 1 club was unsuccessful in their attempts to get promotion this year, which has resulted in change.

Misi Taulapapa, Mo Agoro, Jack Aldous, Carne Doyle-Manga, Joel Edwards, Conor Fitzsimmons, Remy Marginet, Liam McAvoy, Aaron Ollett, Alex Rowe and Niall Sidney have all been released, while Jared Blanke and Keal Carlile have been granted releases by mutual consent, with the latter joining Halifax.

“I’d like to thank all of our departing players the very best for the future,” Thunder’s director of rugby Denis Betts said.

“They have all contributed immensely in their times at Thunder in recent years and have helped us place the club where it is today and ready for the next steps in its future.”