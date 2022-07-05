Castleford’s Hampshire ruled out for lengthy spell

COACH Lee Radford says Castleford Tigers will “do right” by Ryan Hampshire after the fullback suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Scans have shown the 27-year-old, who can also play halfback, damaged an anterior cruciate ligament during the 17-16 golden-point home win over Catalans Dragons.

Hampshire is out of contract this Autumn after signing a one-year deal at Castleford in March following his departure from neighbours Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season.

His Tigers debut was delayed after he suffered a broken hand during a Reserves run-out. That kept him out until May.

After finally making his first-team bow, the former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions player, known as ‘Rocky’, played five times, scoring two tries, before injury problems struck again.

“It is really unfortunate for Rocky, he’s been really good for us but unfortunately it is part of the sport we play,” said Radford.

“We’ll do right by him and he will be in good hands in his recovery with our club.”