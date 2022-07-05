St Helens ace Grace to join rival code

ST HELENS have confirmed the departure of Wales winger Regan Grace at the end of this season following six years on the first-team scene.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 86 tries in 138 Saints appearances, will return to his rugby union roots by joining Parisian French Top 14 side Racing 92.

Port Talbot-born Grace, who played in the 15-a-side code in the junior teams of Swansea-based regional club Ospreys before moving into Rugby League, rejected the offer of a contract extension at Saints, with whom he has won the last three Super League Grand Finals and the 2021 Challenge Cup.

“I want to thank everyone at St Helens, especially (chairman) Eamonn McManus, (chief executive) Mike Rush and (Academy head coach) Derek Traynor for bringing me up here and taking a risk on a young kid from Wales,” he said.

“It was a big move for me and I have loved every minute here. The club and coaches have looked after me well and have given me my chances.

“Thanks also to all of my teammates who I have had the privilege of playing with.

“And of course, I want to thank all the St Helens fans, in particular the Imperial Exiles who sponsored me and looked after me when I first came here.

“The town has been a big part of my life. I have spent my entire adult life here and it has become my home.

“It was such a hard decision to leave because of those emotions, but I want to go and test myself and experience a new challenge.

“To win three Super League titles and a Challenge Cup has been a dream come true and my full focus is now ensuring we win a fourth title at the end of the year.”

St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus said: “We clearly very much wanted him to stay.

“However, we fully accept and respect his decision to pursue a new career, life and lifestyle in France and wish him and his family every happiness and success.”

While Grace has played six times for Wales, making his debut in the 14-6 win over France in Cardiff in October 2015, when he was 18, his international ambitions in union might be challenged by the Wales 60-cap rule, which is used to encourage Welsh talent to stay in the regions rather than move abroad.