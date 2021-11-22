Catalans add to coaching team

CATALANS Dragons have appointed their former prop Sam Moa as an assistant to coach Steve McNamara.

The 35-year-old ex-New Zealand and Tonga international played for the Dragons between 2017 and 2020, helping them win the Challenge Cup in 2018.

Moa, who started his career at Cronulla Sharks and was at Hull for four years before a stint at Sydney Roosters, where he won the NRL title, has been a player-coach at Lezignan.

“I have a greater appreciation for what Rugby League means to the people of this region of France,” he said.

“I am very grateful for my time as a player and assistant coach with Lezignan, where I have gained some valuable experience.

“I look forward to working alongside Steve McNamara, Thomas Bosc and the staff at the Dragons as a collective in order to help the team and the club take the necessary steps to fulfilling their huge potential.”

McNamara, who guided Catalans to this year’s Grand Final. said: “Sam has great knowledge in the specific areas I want him to work.

“He has a great personality and energy to match. He will be an outstanding addition to our staff.”

