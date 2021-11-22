Full schedule for Magic Weekend revealed

The full fixture schedule has been revealed for next year’s Magic Weekend, which will be back in Newcastle on 9th-10th July.

The formula for fixtures has again followed a formula that uses the placings from last season’s league table, with a split into groups of the top four, middle four and bottom four and the even- and odd-placed teams in each of those facing off.

The order and times for each match has now been confirmed, with Toulouse Olympique’s first appearance at Magic as a Super League side kicking off the event when they play Wakefield Trinity at 2.30pm on the Saturday.

Two high-profile derby clashes then follow, with St Helens and Wigan Warriors locking horns at 4.45pm before Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers close the opening day ay 7pm.

Sunday will begin with Huddersfield Giants facing Salford Red Devils at 1pm, followed by last season’s League Leaders Shield winners Catalans Dragons playing Warrington Wolves at 3.15pm.

The whole weekend is then capped off by the Hull derby, as KR and FC settle grudges at 7pm.

On the event’s return to the north east, Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said: “It was great to be back in Newcastle in 2021, and even more so with fans back in the stadium.

“We are delighted to be returning to St James’ Park in 2022 and I must thank the football club, Newcastle City Council and NE1 for showing us so much support.

“I look forward to seeing the stadium, fan zone and city brimming with Rugby League fans again next year.”