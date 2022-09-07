Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos name 21-man squads for play-off tie with Harry Newman surprise

Leeds Rhinos could have Harry Newman back for Friday’s Super League play-off tie at Catalans Dragons.

The centre has been sidelined for several weeks with a hamstring injury which was considered likely to keep him out for the rest of the season.

But Newman has been included in Leeds’ 21-man squad to travel to France “to give him as much time as possible to be declared fit”, according to the club.

The Rhinos make a total of three changes from the last-gasp win over Castleford Tigers last week that sealed their top-six place.

Rhyse Martin begins what is now a two-game suspension for a high tackle, after his appeal against an initial one-match punishment was deemed to be frivolous.

Ash Handley also misses out with the foot injury sustained against Castleford, while Jack Sinfield drops out of contention as Corey Johnson and Muizz Mustapha come in.

David Fusitu’a is absent from Rohan Smith’s selection, while Leeds are also without Tom Holroyd (elbow), Bodene Thompson (rib) and Max Simpson (ankle).

Catalans also have an England international making a potential return from injury, as Mike McMeeken is named in their squad for the first time since June following a thumb injury.

Sam Tomkins is included after sitting out the final two matches with knocks, though Matt Whitley is absent.

In total Catalans make 18 changes from the youthful squad that faced Wigan Warriors last week, with only Josh Drinkwater, Arthur Romano and Tiaki Chan retained.

Steve McNamara is without Julian Bousquet (knee), Mathieu Laguerre (hamstring) and Jordan Dezaria (foot) for the match.

Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos – Stade Gilbert Brutus, Friday 8pm (UK time)

Catalans: 1 Arthur Mourgue, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 8 Gil Dudson, 9 Michael McIlorum, 12 Mike McMeeken, 13 Benjamin Garcia, 14 Alrix Da Costa, 16 Paul Séguier, 17 Mickael Goudemand, 19 Arthur Romano, 20 Tyrone May, 22 Dylan Napa, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano, 29 Sam Tomkins, 33 Tiaki Chan.

Leeds: 3 Harry Newman, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 26 Corey Johnson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 33 Zak Hardaker.