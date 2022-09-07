Salford Red Devils’ Brodie Croft wins Albert Goldthorpe Medal

Salford Red Devils stand-off Brodie Croft has won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal for 2022.

Croft has racked up 28 points, three more than his nearest rival Sam Tomkins of Catalans Dragons.

His success is largely down to a wonderful second half of the season from Aussie star and his brilliant combination with his team-mates, especially his halfback partner Marc Sneyd.

In the last two years we thought it appropriate not to award the Albert Goldthorpe Medal because of the havoc wrought on the Super League competition by the Covid pandemic, but in 2022 not a single Super League game has been lost to Covid, which is truly a thing to celebrate.

I hope we will be able to organise a suitable occasion for a presentation in the near future and I will be interested to see whether he now goes on to win the Steve Prescott Man of Steel.

He would surely be a worthy winner of that award too, which was recast a few years ago to follow the Albert Goldthorpe Medal format.

Of course we will all watch with interest to see whether Croft and his colleagues overcome what will be a very stern challenge from Huddersfield Giants in the opening week of the play-offs this Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Albert Goldthorpe Medal Table

1 Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils) 28

2 Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons 25

3 Jai Field (Wigan Warriors) 21

4 Jack Welsby (St Helens) 18

5= Paul McShane (Castleford Tigers) 17

Jonny Lomax (St Helens) 17

Bevan French (Wigan Warriors) 17

8= Tui Lolohea (Huddersfield Giants) 16

Jake Connor (Hull FC) 16

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) 16

Harry Smith (Wigan Warriors) 16