Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara signs new deal

Steve McNamara has signed a new two-year deal to remain as head coach of Catalans Dragons until the end of the 2024 season.

The former England boss took charge of the Perpignan club midway through 2017 and led them to a historic Challenge Cup triumph in his first full season in charge.

Last season was the best in the Dragons’ history, with McNamara leading the club to a first League Leaders’ Shield and maiden Grand Final appearance.

“I am extremely happy at the Dragons Catalans and delighted to extend my deal,” said the former Bradford Bulls coach, whose contract was due to expire at the end of the 2022 season.

“From the day I arrived the support and trust I have received from our owner Bernard Guasch and his fellow directors has been incredible.

“I am also privileged to work alongside an outstanding group of players and staff. Everyone associated with our club has contributed to making improvements and we will continue to do so.”

Guasch added: “I’m delighted that Steve McNamara extends his contract with the club.

“Offering him a new contract was a natural choice. Since his arrival, he has been part of a process of structuring the whole organisation on the long term.

“I appreciate his vision and his determination. He has been rewarded with collective and individual trophies and we are very happy that he is staying at the Dragons.

“I am sure he will continue to develop the team and the club in the seasons to come.”