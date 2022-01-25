Emma Jones to present Premier Sports Rugby League Show

Premier Sports will begin their coverage of the Betfred Championship when York City Knights host Featherstone Rovers next Monday evening (31 January) at the LNER Community Stadium.

The match will kick off at 7.45pm, but Premier’s show will start 45 minutes earlier at 7.00pm.

It will be the first of around 30 matches that Premier will broadcast this season.

And they have appointed Emma Jones as the lead presenter for the series, which she confirmed on Twitter on Monday.

“Buzzing to announce that I’ll be covering RFL Championship games for @PremierSportsTVevery Monday this season! I can’t wait to get cracking,” she wrote.

Emma Louise Jones, 31, is a well-known television host. She rose to prominence as a host for the breakfast show Viking FM and Viking 2, the Wireless Group Ltd, Signal 1, Q Live, the BBC, and William Hill.

Based in Leeds, from July 2017 she has also worked for Leeds United TV, carrying out post-match and pre-match interviews for the channel.

“I never used to be a football fan. But since doing Leeds I’ve become one! The atmosphere, passion and buzz rubbed off on me very quickly and now I’m the noisiest spectator watching from the gallery,” she is reported as saying.

Her career in broadcasting began after she earned a Master of Arts in Broadcast Journalism in 2014 from Staffordshire University.

The lead commentator for Premier Sports will be Mark Wilson, who is well known as a commentator for TalkSport and occasionally for Sky Sports.

Pundits in the opening week will include former players Kevin Brown and Leon Pryce, as well as St Helens and England Women’s star Jodie Cunningham and Keighley Cougars director of rugby Andrew Henderson.

A reporter and one other member of the team have still to be confirmed.