Catalans Dragons boss Steve McNamara to strengthen Super League side with new signings

CATALANS DRAGONS head coach Steve McNamara will strengthen his Super League side with a new signing or two in the coming weeks and months.

That being said, the former England boss will only do so when the time is right.

The Dragons have gone into the 2023 Super League season with an unfinished squad, with two quota spaces still left to be filled following the departures of Dylan Napa and Josh Drinkwater.

A number of players are said to have been on Catalans’ radar, including Cook Islands international Steven Marsters, but there has been nothing concrete.

Following the Dragons’ win over Wakefield Trinity on Friday night at Belle Vue, McNamara was asked whether the French club will be bringing in anymore recruits for the 2023 season.

Though the Hull man expressed the likelihood that more will follow, McNamara was also keen to emphasise how other squad players got their chance to shine at Wakefield.

“We’ve got cap space and quota spots,” McNamara stated. “But for me it was really important that we were able to give opportunities to some of our other players as well.

“People like Cesar Rouge wouldn’t have got that opportunity last season but we will strengthen and do it at the right time.”

One of those new recruits that McNamara did play against Wakefield was former Sydney Roosters playmaker Adam Keighran.

Though brought in as a centre, Keighran deputised in the halves alongside Rouge and the two formed a great halfback partnership, killing Trinity with their effective kicking game.

Manu Ma’u and Romain Navarrete also enjoyed great debuts in the second-row and front-row respectively, whilst Tom Johnstone grabbed all the headlines, registering three tries in a devastating finishing masterclass.

Meanwhile, fellow new signing Siosiua Taukeiaho was withdrawn on the morning of the game due to cartilage swelling in his knee.