Castleford Tigers star Jordan Turner on his future beyond Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS’ Jordan Turner endured a difficult 2022 Super League season.

With the former St Helens and Hull FC star out for most of the season with injury, 2023 is a time to get back onto the field.

That being said, the first week of Super League didn’t exactly go to plan for Turner and the Tigers with Hull FC running into a 32-6 lead before Castleford pinned the Black and Whites back to 32-30.

Now, Turner has admitted that defeat “stings”.

“I think the scoreline flattered us in the end, we came back in the second-half and we got close,” Turner said.

“We’ve put our brave faces on as there’s no more difficult opponent than the world champions. We’ve got to show what we’re made of.

“I don’t want to give away any tactical points, but a lot of people could see what we need to put right. It is an easy fix but going out there and doing it is a different thing.

“It stings very bad, we were all shellshocked, we had a good build up during the week and there weren’t too many signs that was going to happen. These things happen, this is the game and it’s all about bouncing back.”

In terms of his future, Turner is out of contract at the end of the 2023 season, but has given no thought to retirement just yet.

“I’m not thinking about that, my first thought going into this season was that I spent a lot of time out last year.

“It wasn’t far off 12 months out but my plan was to always come back and this year was to see where I am at.

“My body is still feeling good, my shoulder feels good. I’ve got no plans to retire soon, I know my career won’t go on forever and there will be a point in the future when I retire but I don’t see it being in the next 12 months.”