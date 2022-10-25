Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare makes surprise switch after being linked with Super League rivals Wigan Warriors

Catalans Dragons centre Dean Whare has made a surprise switch after being linked with Super League rivals Wigan Warriors earlier in the year.

Whare has been at the Stade Gilbert Brutus for the past two seasons, but will continue his career in France after signing for Pia.

“I really like the culture and the way of life here in France. Having the opportunity to travel to Europe and try to learn all these languages ​​is an exceptional opportunity that I know how to appreciate,” Whare told L’Independant.

“I love the region in which I have been for two years. This club has a good vision of things, real projects and I will have the opportunity to help this club and support the youngest in their development.”

“What an honour that this world-class player is joining our club which proudly wears the colours of our village,” the vice-president of Pia XIII Baroudeur said, who admits that she “still finds it hard to believe that a player of this level can come to Les Baroudeurs,”

Whare made 36 appearances for the Dragons, scoring six tries but had a stop-start year in 2022 after succumbing to injury.