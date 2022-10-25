World Club Challenge set for return as venue and date for potential titanic St Helens-Penrith clash revealed

“The plan will be to play the game a week before the start of the NRL competition.

“We’d love for it to happen. It will be a great game for our fans out at Penrith, it will be great for the area, it’s something different, and it will also give some of our younger boys the chance to have a run against a quality side.”

The last time the World Club Challenge was played was back in 2020 when the Sydney Roosters defeated St Helens at the start of 2020.

However, Leeds Rhinos were the last English side to travel to Australia for the World Club Challenge fixture, taking on the Melbourne Storm back in 2018.

The concept itself has only been held in Sydney one other time during the NRL era, when the Roosters hosted the Wigan Warriors at Allianz Stadium in 2014.

Both Saints and Penrith have been in leagues of their own in their respective competitions in recent seasons with the former winning four Grand Finals in a row and the latter two.