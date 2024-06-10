Catalans Dragons close ticket sales for Leigh Leopards so it doesn’t seem like an “away game”

CATALANS DRAGONS have closed off ticket sales for Leigh Leopards fans in order for the two sides’ clash at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday doesn’t seem like an “away game”.

The Leopards are taking a record 1,500 supporters to the south of France for their Super League fixture this weekend, but no more will be allowed to make the trip.

Catalans’ commercial director, Christophe Levy, told L’Independant: “We are closing the ticket office to supporters of the Leigh club,” Levy said.

“The club has no choice. If we continue, we will be invaded and we don’t want to have the feeling of playing away. It’s an important match, we especially need the supporters to support our Dracs.

“In the middle of June, this match is obviously full of English people but this is unheard of, we have already sold 1,500 tickets at the club, that’s twice as much as for Warrington.

“It’s over, If supporters want tickets, they will have to be taken at the ticket counters, if there are any left.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast