Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers suffers horrendous facial injury after image posted online

EVERYONE knows that rugby league players are tough.

However, every so often, an injury comes along that makes people wince at the obvious pain that a player has had to go through after suffering it.

One such player is Leeds Rhinos star Caitlin Beevers, who received a nasty bang to the eye in her side’s 22-0 Challenge Cup Final loss to St Helens on Saturday afternoon.

She uploaded a photo onto her Instagram story in the aftermath of that defeat with the caption: “Play rugby they said.”

Alongside the injury, Beevers also posted on Instagram: “08/06/2024 Wembley Challenge Cup Final🏟️

“Yesterday just wasn’t our day. I’m proud of the team and we learn from the occasion. We have a special group here and I’m excited to see what we can achieve for the rest for the 2024 season. Forever grateful to be a Rhino🦏💙💛

“Thank you for all the support and messages of concern in regards to my eye. I’m all good and in the best hands with our medical team😁.”

