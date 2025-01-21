Catalans Dragons flop Dylan Napa finds new club

CATALANS DRAGONS flop Dylan Napa has found a new club.

Linking up with the likes of ex-Super League and NRL centre Dean Whare, Napa has joined the Glebe Dirty Reds – the winners of the Ron Massey Cup in 2024.

Napa was one of Steve McNamara’s big signings going into the 2022 Super League season, but was sent off in his first game in Dragons colours away at St Helens.

After that, Napa endured a difficult year and was told to find a new club at the end of 2022 after making 20 appearances.

He eventually found himself back in the tri-colours of the Sydney Roosters in 2023, where he played two matches for his debut club