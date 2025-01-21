Rugby league fans vote for which Super League signing from the NRL will have the biggest impact in 2025

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for which Super League signing from the NRL will have the biggest impact in 2025.

In a League Express poll, readers were given seven options as their potential number one choice: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Luke Keary, Maika Sivo, Kyle Feldt, David Armstrong, Jordan Rapana and Tom Burgess.

From the results, it’s clear that League Express readers believe that Hull KR’s new recruit – Waerea-Hargreaves – will have the biggest impact with the ex-Sydney Roosters enforcer taking over a quarter of the votes.

Elsewhere, Catalans Dragons’ new man Keary and Leeds Rhinos’ blockbusting winger Maika Sivo are also being tipped to be stars for their new sides.

League Express readers, however, were less enthusiastic about Huddersfield Giants’ recruit Tom Burgess as well as Hull FC’s new outside back Jordan Rapana.

Here are the results in full:

Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Hull KR) – 26.25

Luke Keary (Catalans Dragons) – 15.72

Maika Sivo (Leeds Rhinos) – 14.42

Kyle Feldt (St Helens) – 12.29

David Armstrong (Leigh Leopards) – 12.34

Jordan Rapana (Hull FC) – 10.89

Tom Burgess (Huddersfield Giants) – 7.58